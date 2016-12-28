Kano light rail will spur investments, says Ganduje

Share This





















Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that when completed, the Kano light rail project also has the potential to stimulate associated investment activity, such as urban renewal projects and residential and commercial development, as well as ensuring accessibility.

He said the longevity, durability and branding appeal of light rail infrastructure sends a positive message to planners and developers. More so, it will encourage tourism and social activities in the state.

The governor stated this in a statement signed by Malam Muhammad Garba,

Commissioner for Information, Youths, and Culture, Kano State.

Ganduje who lambasted his critics on the rail project, said that “light rail remains a high -frequency, medium capacity rapid transit mode that works alongside, not in opposition to, other modes of transport. Light rail can significantly increase mobility in city -centre and inner-suburban areas, helping to reduce congestion, revitalize neighbourhoods and reduce carbon emissions. Light rail is well-established in Europe and it is undergoing a global resurgence.”

He bitterly condemned and described as sponsored, malicious and fictitious an article circulating in the social media condemning the Kano light-rail project.

The statement read in part; “Our attention has been drawn to a sponsored, malicious and fictitious article circulating in the social media, written by one Abuja-based Muhammad Inuwa Ali (a Kwankwassiyya apologist), captioned: “WHAT GOV. GANDUJE DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW ABOUT THE $1.85 BILLION DOLLARS KANO LIGHT RAIL,” condemning the well-conceived light-rail project of His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Kano state Government is also aware of one paid-group, parading itself as Civil Society Organization (CSO), blindly arguing that the Kano Light Rail Project will breed poverty. Reason: ‘that it will take food out of the table of tricycle drivers (otherwise known as Mai Kekes in this Kano).’ For me, this is laughable, and it gives me a huge concern to wonder whether this group (under the payroll of the Kwankwassiyya) is really descendants of CSO. My background as a senior member of CSO should be a story for another day. However, I want to re-emphasize that I find it very difficult to believe that the so-called CSO which albeit should promote good governance and encourage developmental projects, has descended so low as to play a dirty game for an unprogressive group otherwise known as the Kwankwassiyya. I say this emphatically because the issues raised by the self-acclaimed CSO remain, not only unrealistic, but very doubtful for a city like Kano, known all over the world for its dynamism in terms of trade, commerce, tourism, socio-political and economic development.

“We are aware that these affronts against the Kano light rail project are ill-conceived by the disciples of the Kwankwassiyya who do not want to encourage anything good and positive in Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration.”

Governor Ganduje said he remains committed in executing needed infrastructures that will seat the state on the front pew of commercial cities with test of modernity and world-class standard.