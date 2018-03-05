Kano: NDLEA arrests suspect with N50m worth of hard drugs

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

The operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) have arrested two suspected drug traffickers with hard drug worth over N50 million.

The MAKIA, NDLEA Commander, Mr Ambrose Umoru disclosed this while presenting the suspects before newsmen in Kano.

He said the duo were nabbed on February 17, by the ‘Eagle Eye’ operatives of the command, during Routine Inward Screening of passengers of Ethiopian Airlines flight number ET 941 with the substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

He said one of the suspects, Nweke Emmanuel, 49, and native of Ire in Indemili South Local Government area of Anambra State, was apprehended with 2.180kg of ingested heroin.

He said the quantity is the single largest drug ingestion seizure ever recorded in the country in recent time.

“A businessman and barber who is based in Kinshasha, Democratic Republic of Congo, the suspect travelled to Bujumbura, Burundi where he ingested a total of 127 wraps of heroin.

“He transited Addis Ababa to Kano and was to board a night luxury bus to Onisha where he was expected to excrete the substance,” he said He added that the suspect was, however, unlucky when the operatives of the NDLEA Airport Command Kano promptly arrested him on arrival.

He explained that, the second suspect, Ms Olunwabusor Gloria Dumebi, 32, from Ibuse in Oshimili local government area of Delta State, is a stylist by profession was arrested on the same flight with three kg whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

“She had concealed the substance in a false bottom packing in a large brown travelling bag.

“Gloria had travelled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to convey the substance to Nigeria before she was arrested by the Eagle-Eye operatives of the command, “he said.

He said that Nigerian youths have again been saved from the devastating effect this dangerous narcotic substance would have caused if it had successfully been smuggled into the country and distributed locally.