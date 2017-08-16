Kano police arrest 3 for rape, homosexualism

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State Police Command has arrested a pastor, Samuel John of Whether Head,Sabon Gari area of the state metropolis for allegedly raping 13-year old twin sisters and their 11-year old younger sister.

The command also arrested one Nuruddeen Abubakar, a 40-year old of Unguwa Uku quarters in the state for alleged raping of his 14-year old biological daughter.

In a statement sent to Peoples Daily and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Magaji Musa Majiya yesterday, the command said that Mr. Abubakar’s daughter had 3 abortions for him.

The statement added that the command also arrested one Dahiru Haruna and Hamza Lawan all if Sheka quarters in the Kano city allegedly conspired and action an unnatural manner against a 9-year old boy.

The statement added that all the suspects confessed to committing their respective offences.

The statement also revealed that from 1st – 15th August, the command had recorded 34 rape cases and arrested 35 suspects, adding that 36 victims between the ages of 5-13 were involved.

In the statement, the command lamented on the incessant rape cases in the state despite effort being put in place.

“Offences in relation to child abuse are on the increase despite multiple efforts by the Police Command, sister security Agencies, NGOs and relevant Stakeholders. It is alarming to see the persistent cases of rape, incest and unnatural offences clamoring up to an unprecedented level,”

“ In light of this development, it is necessary for us to call on the general public especially parents, guardians, teachers and other stakeholders to take firm stand on the general activities of their wards who always turn out to be victims of such dastardly acts.,” the statement said.

“Members of the community especially neighbours and relations are also enjoined to keenly and closely look into their neighbourhood with a view to detect any unruly behavior. This is because, the attitudes of some parents, relations and family friends is turning out to be shocking,”

The Command finally wishes to appeal to all and sundry to put hands together and fight rape, incest, unlawful offence and other heinous crimes evolving in the society.” the statement added.