Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Kano State Government says it is spending N110 billion annually on the payment of salaries to the 151,000 civil servants in its payroll.

The State Commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this at weekend in Kano.

Garba said that “the sum of N9.2 billion is being paid monthly as wages to 151,000 workforce in the state”.

He said the N110 billion wage bill excludes the payment of judiciary workers, the Kano State University of Science and Technology and Yusuf Maitama Sule University staff.

He said in spite of the high wage bill and current dwindling revenue, the government has not relented in paying the workers as at when due.

“I want to inform you that in spite of the economic recession in the country, the state government does not owe workers a single Kobo as at today.

“It is our stance that payment of salary is an obligation to any serious government, hence our decision to ensure that workers are paid as at when due,” he said.

The commissioner reiterated government’s determination to develop infrastructure in the state in order to improve the welfare of the people.