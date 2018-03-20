Kano to establish Neighborhood Security Agency

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

Worried by growing insecurity in the country, Kano State Government plans to establish a security vanguard that would protect lives and properties of the citizenry.

This was revealed by the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at the graduation ceremony of 3,500 members of vigilante group that acquired literacy training, held at the Government House, Today.

Ganduje revealed that the state government was planning to propose a bill for establishment of the Neighborhood Security Agency, and forward it to the House of Assembly.

He added that the bill, if signed into law, would pave way for the establishment of the agency, that would, among other things, ensure security of lives and properties across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Ganduje pointed out that his administration had accorded utmost priority to security, adding that the state government would collaborate with the vigilante group in the actualisation if the agency.

He further stated that education was paramount to the operation of the vigilante corps across Nigeria, noting that without literacy, the corps would not be able to discharge their duties in accordance with the modern security operation.

“Without education, you cannot operate security gadgets. This will enable them know security operation effectively. That will enable them to operate security gadgets.

“Members of vigilante group must know security education. They must be educated in order to know about new security tips and measures that are being introduced globally. As such, we can say that we have 3,500 literate members of vigilante group. I congratulate you on this giant step you have taken,” he said

Ganduje also promised to pay the remaining training allowances for the part-time teachers that taught the vigilante corps, pledging to improve the vigilante corp in a bid to strengthen their operation to keep Kano safe.