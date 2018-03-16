Kano varsity launches first academic journal

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

The Faculty of Education, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State, has launched its maiden academic journal, named Northwest Journal of Educational Studies.

Speaking at the ceremony, yesterday, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Mustapha Ahmad Isa, said publication of the journal was another milestone achieved by the institution.

According to him, the publication would uplift the status of the institution among other universities in Nigeria, noting that research was a major yardstick for measuring the academic performance of a university.

He also emphasized that, the university, formerly named Northwest University, had still maintained the vision of the name to cover the whole 7 northwest states in publication of the journal.

“We have used the former name of this university to maintain the vision if this journal. The research work would cover the seven northwest states and even beyond.

“ This is a great achievement and a another milestone for this university. You know, there are some indices to measure the quality of a journal. This publication has indeed met all the requirements.

The VC also urged the academic staff and students of the university to make use of the journal in their academic pursuit.

In his remarks, the Dean Faculty of Education, Associate Professor Aliyu Musa, disclosed that the journal was published following an International Conference the university organised last year.

He added that the faculty compiled the papers presented at the conference and came up with the research work.

“It took us a bit long time. We compiled all the papers presented during the international conference on Development, organised by this university.

“During the conference, we invited academics from all institutions of learning across the country. We then reviewed the papers and came up with this research work.

“As you can see, the work has been approved and branded as excellent, “ he said In his part, Professor Abdulrasheed Garba, Faculty of Education, Bayero University Kano, who was the reviewer of the journal, said it followed all the procedures to make a standard journal.

He also commended the faculty for the idea to come up with the research work, urging the university to do more.