Kano’s skills acquisition centre will curb unemployment, says -Gov. Ganduje

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu Abuja

Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said that the state skills acquisition centre project, which is nearing completion, was aimed at closing the gap between education and employability in the state.

The governor made the assertion during a pre-shipment inspection of the centre’s equipment at the manufacturing company, Eagle Scientific Ltd., Nottingham UK, according to a statement by Ameen K. Yassar Director – General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano “This project is the type of change we voted for. We are determined to secure the future of our youth in the best possible way: that is why we decided to invest in this project “, Dr. Ganduje remarked.

He lamented that many university graduates in the state hardly got jobs to do because the knowledge they acquired was not anchored on skills, hence the need to change the trend, to move the state forward.

“You can recall that the foundation of this centre was laid by the Vice President and he also inspected it later. I am pleased to confirm that Mr. President will commission it hopefully before the year runs out “, the governor pointed out.

The statement made available to Peoples Daily Abuja, said the governor announced that the state government would sponsor 30 graduates of engineering for training at the company, to enable them take up the roles of tutors at the Skills Acquisition center.

The company chairman, Mr. Timothy Johnsen, who conducted the governor round the factory and warehouse premises said the equipment were of superior quality and would be delivered in good time.

“The equipment will be delivered by November so that you can start your program of making the youth active in economic development “, he maintained. “What you have here are equipment for 20 different skills so by the time the centre starts operation, the result will be tremendous “, Johnsen stressed.