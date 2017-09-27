Katsina @30: The journey so far

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The present day Katsina State consists of two ancient dynasties which include Katsina Dynasty and Daura Dynasty. Katsina dynasty since the pre-colonial era is known for its political independence, commerce and scholarship. Katsina even in the post colonial era housed the Gobarau Minaret which was viewed by many as one of the earliest centres of scholarship in the mould of a university. Similarly Katsina dynasty produced famous scholars that include Wali DanMarna and Wali DanMasani. The famous North African scholars Abdulrahman Al- Maghili also visited and resided in Katsina in search of knowledge and scholarship.

Daura Dynasty also has a long history dating back to centuries before the arrival of Bayyajidda. The arrival of Bayajidda in Daura dynasty changes the course of history of the area. Daura has been viewed as the origin of the seven Hausa States. The famous Kusugu Well where Bayajidda killed the dreaded snake in Daura still attracts visitors from within and outside the country.

So, with the attainment of independence in 1960, Katsina has undergone series of transformation from defunct North-Central State to the defunct Kaduna State. The present day Katsina State was created on the 23rd September 1987. When the state was created its first Military administrator was General Abdullahi Sarki Muktar, at that time it has only seven local governments. After Muktar who administer the state from Sep 1987 to Aug 1988, followed by Gen. Lawrence Anobi Onoja, Col. Yahaya John Madaki, Navy Capt. Emanuel Axiwike Acholonu, Late Col. Sama’ila Bature Chamah and Lt.Col Joseph Akaagerger.

The past civilian governors of the state include, Alhaji Sa’idu Barda, late Alhaji Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua and Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema. There are also indigenes of Katsina who ruled under the defunct Kaduna state, they include Alhaji Abba Musa Rimi and Alhaji Muhammadu Lawal Kaita.

Katsina has recorded significant achievements since its creation 30 years ago, firstly a state that was created with only seven local governments now has 34 local governments. Katsina now has a network of roads linking it different parts of the state and neighbouring states. When Katsina state was created 30 years ago it has only two higher institutions which include Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic and Federal College of Education Katsina. Katsina as of today has Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua University, Katsina, Federal University Dutsin-Ma, Al-Qalam University, Katsina, National Open University, Bala Usman College of Legal and Remedial Studies, Daura, Isa Kaita College of Education, Dutsin-ma, ABU School of Basic and Remedial Studies, Funtua.

Katsina within these 30 years has witnessed tremendous infrastructure development in terms of roads, schools and building structures. The incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari is currently expanding the three major general hospitals in Daura, Funtua and Katsina while other hospitals across the state are facing similar renovation and rehabilitation. The 30 years of creation of Katsina state is one of success story.

However a moderate celebration was organized by the Masari’s administration to look back on how the state fared in the last 30 years. The event was kick- started with preaching session on the 21st September 2017, followed by a prayer session in all mosques across the state while on the 22nd September 2017 and on the 23rd September 2017 a dinner was held in honour of those who have in one way or the other helped in shaping the history of the state.

Those honoured at the event include the six former military administrators of the state, pioneer civilian governors of the state, Alhaji Sa’idu Barda and Late Alhaji Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua, past governors of Katsina origin which include Alhaji Muhammadu Lawal Kaita, Alhaji Abba Musa Rimi, Gen. Muhammad Ahmad Daku, Col. U. F Ahmad, Col. Abdulmumini Aminu, AIG Dabo Aliyu CP. Habu Daura.

Also honoured were former National Security Chief of Katsina origin, Alhaji M.D Yusuf, former IGP, Ambassador Lawal Rafin- dadi, former Director- General NSO, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, former IGP, Ambassador Zakari Ibrahim former DG NIA. Senior Justices of Katsina indigene were equally honoured and they are Justice Muhammadu Bello, former CJN, Justice Mamman Nasir, former president court of appeal,

Justice Umaru Abdullahi, former president court of appeal and Kadi Usman Muhammad Daura, pioneer grand kadi. Emirs under whose reign the state was created, Late Alhaji Muhammadu Kabir Usman, Emir of Katsina and Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, Emir of Daura were honoured at the event.

Others honoured include members of movement for the creation of Katsina State, and they include Alhaji Musa ‘Yar’adua, Alhaji Sani Zangon Daura, Alhaji Sama’ila Isa Funtua, Alhaji Halliru Abdullahi, Hali Brothers, Senator Abba Ali, Alhaji Ahmadu Na Funtua, Alhaji Bala Abdullahi Funtua, Alhaji Wada Nas, Alhaji Ahmadu Karkarku, Alhaji Sule Kofar- Sauri, Alhaji Musa Musawa, Alhaji Abu Modibbo, Alhaji Hassan Mashi, Hajia Murjanatu Katsina, Alhaji Lawal Marafa, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar and Alhaji Fathu Abdullahi.

Not missing on the list of the awardees were dedicated civil servants that include Malam Garba Surajo, Driver Katsina Motel and Malam Abdurrahaman Amadu Batagarawa, a messenger. The Prominent ulamas of Katsina, Malam Liman Muhammadu Lawal and Malam Babangida Abbas Gambarawa were equally honoured. Other awardees include Alhaji Ibrahim Yaro, Sarkin Labaran Daura, Alhaji Umaru Yaro Funtua, prominent merchant, and Hajia Baika Darma, prominent merchant.

One major historical fact about Katsina state is that within these 30 years it produced two presidents through democratic processes, these presidents are the Late Alhaji Umaru Musa ‘Yar’adua and the incumbent president, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari. So, the past 30 years have been a source of fulfilment for the people of Katsina state.

Heart warming is the efforts being made by the incumbent governor of the state, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari to re-direct the development focus of the state towards education, agriculture, security and water resource development among others. The incumbent government was able to check the menace of cattle rustling through an amnesty programme it created which brought stability and peace among the people of the state, especially the rural dwellers. The governor at the event has promised to do more for the development of Katsina state.

Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, a Public Policy Analyst wrote from Katsina.