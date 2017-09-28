Katsina govt approves N1bn contracts in health sector

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Katsina State Executive Council has approved contracts worth about one billion naira for the execution of various projects in the health and hospitality sectors.

Briefing newsmen after the council meeting at Government House, Katsina, the state Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Tasi’u Dahiru, explained that about four hundred and thirty million Naira has been approved for additional works at General Hospital, Katsina, while forty-seven million Naira has been approved for hospital furniture.

Similarly, about three hundred and eighty million Naira has been approved for the upgrade of General Hospital, Musawa in Musawa Local Government Area, while one hundred and ten million Naira has been approved for supply of furniture at Daura motel, in Daura.

Also briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Badiya Mashi explained that council has approved the establishment of women empowerment and enlightenment centres at ward level to bring government closer to the people.

The council meeting, which was presided by governor Aminu Bello Masari, also abolished the dichotomy between degree and Higher National Diploma, HND, holders.

Henceforth, HND holders in the state can be promoted to the rank of Director, while both degree and HND holders will be appointed to the same cadre and will have parallel progression in the state civil service.