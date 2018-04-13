Katsina govt threatens to seal GLO sites over tax default

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

Katsinastate government yesterday threatened to sealed GLO Telecommunication operational sites across the state due to the company’ s failure to settle backlog of unpaid taxes to thegovernment.

Briefing newsmen on the government position, the General Manager of the state Urban and Regional Planning Board, AlhajiUsmanNadada disclosed that the communication giant has failed to pay a backlog of taxes worth N400 million to the government coffers.

He similarly noted that GLO had defaulted in the payment of legitimate taxes to the government for the last four years, warning that GLO and other habitual defaulters were given before now till the end of April to make payment.

According to him, if the company fails to pay, the government would seal all the 104 operational sites and over 300 sales points across the state.

He therefore called on outdoor advertising agencies to come forward and make payment of their taxes to avoid sealing their premises.

Nadada also called on people to always come for advise and authorization before going ahead to develop their residential or commercial lands, stressing that the board is always ready to assist them.

As the rainy season is approaching, the GM said his board would soon embark on inspection to clear structures erected in water ways and refuse blocking gutters.