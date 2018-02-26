KCCN exhibits Korean native tea to mark Cultural Day

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Korean Cultural Center Nigeria (KCCN) at the weekend hosted Nigerians and other foreign audience to a treat of Korean traditional tea ceremony in Abuja, to mark the Cultural Day cerebration of the Republic of Korea.

The event which was held at the Exhibition hall of the KCCN featured exhibition of the different kinds of tea in Korea, as well as a brief lecture to explain to the audience the significance of the tea types and the import of the ordinances during a native tea ceremony by Korean people.

Enlightening participants at the ceremony, the Cultural Consultant of the KCCN, Meeyoun Jee, said in Koreans have Hong Cha, which is commonly called back tea, as well as Nok Cha, which is the green tea.

She explained that the Koreans have a special set up for a native tea ceremony which unusually involves lots of cups, dishes and broad table, adding that tea ceremony in Korea is solemn because it is often used by natives to withdraw from the problems and realities of life and to fight back bad mood and boredom.

She also said a traditional set in Korea for a tea ceremony involves items like: tea pot, cover holder, cups and bowels, cooling bowl, tea caddies, adding that Koreans have citrus tea, mother’s hand pie as accompaniment to the set up, including darshic, hankook tea.

At the end of the lecture, one of the participants, Blessing Balko, who is also a student of Korean Language class, said the ceremony has helped her to place into perspective the things she learnt in class and the tea Korean native making presentation, adding that the Korean tea are natural and healthy, even medicinal to be recommended for sick persons

Also, another participant, Ibrahim Hynadi, said Korean things are unique in terms of preparation, that the observances involved in the native tea preparation makes it more inviting.

He also said the ingredients are natural and will make it even more healthy to the body. Ibrahim also said it is worth recommending to Nigerians because taking it daily will make one to not only live long, but healthier.

Meanwhile, the event also featured a power point presentation of ‘Darye’, which is the traditional tea etiquette. According to the presentation, the Darye is divided into three, including: Royal Darye, Seonbi Darye, and Friends Darye.

In the case of Royal Darye, it is attended by the king and last for 8 hours in duration, and ends with the only king being served the tea, though he will not drink it for fear of it being poisoned, while the Seonbi Darye is for Korean scholars usually open for men, though both genders can participate, it is observed in silence. The Friends Darye is much like a western afternoon tea ceremony because it is more relaxed and it is usually observed by two persons.