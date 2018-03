Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The death has occurred of Dauda Sheahu of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He died yesterday after a brief illness at Federal Medical Center Brinin Kebbi, before his death he was the chairman Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists Birnin Kebbi

He served in Yobe and Bauchi states as a state correspondent, aged 54, he was married with three kids.