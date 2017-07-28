Kebbi emerges Africa rice capital

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The West Africa Rice Farmer Associations has applauded the Kebbi state governor for providing enabling environment for rice farmers in the state, Nigeria and West Africa as a all.

Briefing newsmen shortly after paying a courtesy call to the kebbi state governor yesterday, the Team Leader who is from Benin Republic Mr. Pascal Branme said that they are in kebbi state on a study tour with high confidence about the capability of Nigerian to attaining food security.

Mr. Pascal stated further that the progress made so far on rice production as made an impact on the people most especially the teaming youth.

Members of the team were from Mali, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Benin and Niger Republic while the team described Kebbi State as the “RICE CAPITAL OF AFRICA”.

“With what kebbi state is producing now we have named it as the capital of all West Africa rice producing state, we satisfied with what we saw” he added.

In his response, the Kebbi State Governor who was represented by the Hon. Commissioner of Agriculture Alhaji Garba Dandiga expressed delight about the visit, assuring that Kebbi state was always willing to assist other African Countries to learn more about rice cultivation.