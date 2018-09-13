Kebbi Govt, Rubber Research Institute in improved seedlings pact

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

As part of its efforts in diversifying the agricultural sector, the Kebbi State Government has collaborated with the Rubber Research Institute of Nigeria RRIN, Gum Arabic substation Gashuwa to nurse Improved Gum Arabic Seedlings for distribution to farmers across the State.

Indeed, over Eighty Thousand (80,000) seedlings have been raised at the Argungu Nursery and are now ready for planting across the State.

Disclosing this yesterday, a National Agro Commodity Consultant, Dr Usman Hassan revealed that the collaboration with Rubber Research Institute is an added boost to the diversification push by the Atiku Bagudu led administration in the State.

Dr Usman Hassan who also led a team of Commodity Associations to the Ministry Of Agriculture acknowledged attention being given to some commodities by the State Government that included : Castor seeds, Kernef, Sweet Potatoes and soya beans describing it as apt and timely.

Also speaking, the Commissioner Of Agriculture Barr Attahiru Maccido assured of State Government readiness to support all Commodity Associations in promoting massive production, value addition and export marketing.

He confirmed that His Excellency Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is in constant touch with the federal Ministry Of Agriculture in pushing for greater participation of the State in commodity value chain development including castor and other bio fuels produce.