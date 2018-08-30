Kebbi Govt to establish nomadic schools in Fulani flood prone settlements

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has given directive for the establishment of nomadic education in Fulani affected flood villages across the state.

He gave this directive yesterday while on a symthaising visit to one of the Fulani affected village Era Fulani in Arugungu Local Government Area of the state.

“ I gave a directive for immediate establishment of the school to afford their children and ward acquire modern education” he added.

He also urged Fulani nomads to embrace modernity in processing, packaging and marketing of cow milk.

Bagudu indicated readiness by the state government to provide

permanent settlement to Fulani pastoralists with the necessary basic amenities, including schools, health care centres, water and lands for their comfort and livestock, urging them to obtain permanent voters card.

During the visit Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu participated along with the Fulani community in clearing grasses around the borehole for sanitary and safety, warning them to avoid living in filthy places.

He provided financial assistance to the community for the maintenance of the borehole and replacement of some water taps, while women and children were provided clothing materials.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Miyyeti Alah Buda Gwanna and Dikko Muhammadu Dan Bokki commended the Governor for his magnanimity and affirmed their loyalty to the administration.