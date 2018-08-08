Kebbi NUJ elects new officers

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has elected new executive members that would lead the union for the next three years.

During the election which took place today Tuesday at the NUT hall, the chairman of the electoral committee, Comrade Kebbi Durumbu Dogondaji said that Alhaji Aliyu Jajarima who scored 68 votes defeated Amuza Galadima who got only 4 votes to emerge as the new Chairman of the Union.

He disclosed that other positions were unopposed, with only the position of the chairmanship that has an opposition which the incumbent chairman has been returned winner.

The newly elected members were been sworn in by the Barrister Ibrahim Bunza while the election was supervised by the Zonal Secretary in charge of the zone A, Mr Shehu Ahmed.

The new exco are Alhaji Aliyu Jarjarima as the chairman, Nora Wakil of NTA as the vice chairman, Kabir Uruma of vanguard newspaper has also been returned as the state secretary, Jafaru Alizika as the Treasurer with Sabi Bunza as the financial secretary.

In his address after being sworn in, the newly elected chairman thanked the member for their support and cooperation.

He assured the members that he will be honest, fair and just in discharge of the professional responsibility