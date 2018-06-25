Keep faith in party despite grievances, Buhari tells APC members

Share This





















President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to keep faith in the party, saying that things would soon be put right.

He made the appeal in Abuja at the party’s National Convention, adding that the party would emerge stronger from the convention.

The President, however, told the 6,800 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other party members that the crisis in some of the party’s state chapters was a price the party had to pay for its electoral victory in 2015.

He further appealed to the delegates to shun personal interests and to accept the outcome of the convention in good faith in the interest of the party and the nation.

The party’s outgoing National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, thanked President Buhari for the opportunity to work for the party and to work closely with him.

He said “I feel a deep sense of fullfilment and inner peace for seeing this day and the colour added to the event.”

Odigie-Oyegun also thanked the party’s chieftains and founding fathers for what he called “principled leadership” and for refusing to be deceived by negative media reports and obvious challenges.

The thanked the 21 member-APC National Working Committee (NWC) which he headed, noting that“though we argued most times, we always reached a resolution.”

He further thanked the party’s members across the federation, saying “today, I am making my exit from the honour you bestowed on me to lead you.

“Phase one of this party has ended, phase two is about to start, I wish my successor a fair weather in office.” NAN

The former Governor of Edo, Adams Oshionhole, is the sole chairmanship candidate of the party.

This followed the withdrawal of three other aspirants, including former Cross River Governor, Chief Clement Ebri from the race, as the tenure of the Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC ends on June 25. (NAN)