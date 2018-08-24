Kerosene explosion kills pregnant woman, injures 2 in Delta

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese Asaba

Pandemonium struck in the early hours of Thursday in Oleh Community, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State when a kerosene poured into a cooking stove, and lit by a pregnant woman exploded, and killed her, including two others that were injured.

It was gathered that the pregnant woman identified as Mariam Oghenero was consumed by explosion fire and before help could come her way to the hospital, she died, while the two other victims who tried to rescue her were seriously injured, and were admitted into Oleh General Hospital for treatment.

Eye witness, Jane Iweh who spoke to our reporter said: “the incident occurred along Odaro Lane opposite Saint Michael College, where the victims live, unfortunately, the pregnant woman was pouring the kerosene into her stove for cooking when it exploded after she lit it, two others around were injured, and she died before taken to the hospital”.

Sources said the exploded kerosene seemed adulterated following same incident last week when an aged woman after pouring same kerosene product into her lantern and lit it exploded, fortunately the old woman was saved by her grandchildren who moved in to put out the explosion with sand.

Husband of the pregnant woman, James Oghenero who spoke to our reporter in tears said: “The explosion indicated the kerosene was adulterated, no hope again, my wife and baby gone, where do I start from”.

As at the time of this report, sympathizers were trooping into the home of the victims in tears while police officers attached to Oleh Police Division who did not want their names in the print said investigation into the suspected adulterated kerosene was ongoing, adding that traders involved in adulterated kerosene sale would be brought to book.