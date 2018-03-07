Kidnapped Kano SUBEB scribe regains freedom

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu Kano

The Board Secretary of Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Uba Muhammad has been freed by kidnappers after paying undisclosed ransom.

Muhammad was kidnapped on Saturday in his home town, Shiye, Bunkure Local Government area of the state, on his way home.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano yesterday, the scribe said the kidnappers released him after a prolonged bargain, adding that he did not pay the N20 million they initially demanded.

According to him, the kidnappers told him that they were informed that he had more than N100 million in his possession, but they later found out that the Information was false.

He added that after thorough investigation, the kidnappers found that he had only N10, 000 in his account.

He further disclosed that they collected the key of the SUBEB’s official car from him, adding that the car was also recovered by Police shortly after he was reunited with his family.

“My abductors told me that they were informed that I had more than N100 million. I told them that I had no such huge amount of money. I told them I had only N10, 000. They thoroughly investigated and found out that I am true.

“They initially demanded for N20 million ransom. We latter settled at a certain amount. But they snatched the key of my official car. Thank God the car has been recovered by Police.

“I have been released unhurt and have since reunited with my family,” he said

Mr Muhammad also thanked security operatives and journalists for their efforts towards his safe release.