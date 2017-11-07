Kidnapped NYSC member regains freedom in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A batch B stream 1 youth corps member serving in Kaduna state who was kidnapped on November 2, 2017 along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Express Road has regained his freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer of Kaduna state Police Command ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, confirmed this to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, immediately they heard about the incident, they swung into action.

“On Thursday November 2, 2017 at about 11:45am we got information that two commercial vehicles with passengers were kidnapped along with the occupants.

“Our men swung into action and mobilised and chased away the culprits, freed other victims, but the corps member was not among those freed,” he said.

When asked if he was aware of a ten million naira ransom which according to sources was demanded by the kidnappers when negotiation for his release commenced on Friday, he said he was not.

He, however, agreed that as expected, it would take the victim time to come out of the psychological trauma the incident may have caused him,

When called on phone to react, the Kaduna State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator said that the victim is no more a corps member, as he has been given his certificate and has since left for his home.

When asked if he was aware of how much ransom was used in freeing him, he said the former corps member told them that he alongside three others were freed by their captors without collecting money.

“He said that when the kidnappers realized that his family didn’t have money to pay upon further realization that his father was in a hospital seeking funds for treatment, they let him and three others go,” he added.