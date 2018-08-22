Killers of Kaduna pastor demand N5m ransom for abducted wife

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola kaduna

The gunmen who attacked the Nasara Baptist Church, Guguwa through Rigasa, town in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State and shot the church’s Pastor, Reverend Hosea M. Akuchi to death have demanded a random of Five Million Naira for the release of his abducted wife.

A source close to the family disclosed

to our reporter yesterday that, as at Tuesday evening, “the abductors called and said, the family need to pay them N5 million naira before they can release the pastors wife.”

The family source who did not want his name in print lamented how the family would raise such a huge amount of money.

His words; “ Where and how can we get that money? How can we become prisoners in our own country as law abiding citizens?”

The source lamented further that, “How can this injustice continue in a country like Nigeria without any serious measures in place to check the activities of these people. You can imagine that, they now have the guts to walk into people’s home, kill and abduct and also have an effrontery to demand for ransom.”

The Police in the state is yet give any update on the development.

Several calls and SMS put through the mobile line of the PPRO yesterday were not responded to as at the time of filing this report.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo had earlier confirmed that, the clergyman was shot while struggling with the attackers whose intention may be to abduct him.