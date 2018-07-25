Killing of 3 policemen: AIG, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa police commissioners meet

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5 in Benin, Mr. Rasheed Akintude, has held a security meeting with the Commissioners of Police in Edo, Delta and Bayelsa States.

A statement by the Police Spokesman in the Zone, Mr. Emeka Ihenacho, said the strategic meeting was to appraise performance and step intelligence operation that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits responsible for the killing of three policemen at Sabongidda -Ora in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo state fortnight ago.

The statement said the Commissioners of Police Delta State Command, CP Muhammad Mustapha, Edo State Command, CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, Bayelsa States Command, CP Don Awunah, and other senior officers in the zone attended the meeting which was held in Benin City.