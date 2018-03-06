Killings: Adamawa Police read the riot act to protesters

Share This





















From Umar Dankano Yola

The Adamawa state Police Command has warned groups to desist from organising any protest without due permission or face the wrath of the law.

Spokesman of the Command,S.P Othman Abubakar dropped the warning in a press release issued in Yola Monday stressing that all citizens should desist from such act that may likely cause the breakdown of law and order in the state .

“The attention of the Adamawa state Police Command has been drawn over a plan to organise a protest in the state by some group of individuals.

“Any person or group of persons found violating the laws of the land will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” the statement said.

It could be recalled that earlier there was a circulated message on the social media by a coalition of non-governmental organisations in the (Adamawa) inviting the general public to it’s 3 Million Man march over alleged persistent killings of citizens by alleged Fulani militia across the state.

According to the circulated message signed by the chairman, Strategy Committee,Mijah Stanley ,the proposed protest rally tagged “The peaceful march : Stop the killings Campaign “was billed to take place on Wednesday 7/03/2018.

“All pro-democracy and civil rights organisations,Faith based and community based organisations as well as other Nigerians are expected to be part of the 3 million march.”