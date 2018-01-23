Kogi loses medical doctor to Lassa fever

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim Lokoja

Kogi state has been thrown into fear and grief following the death of Dr. Idowu Ahmed Victor who was diagnosed of Lassa Fever, and rushed to Irua in Edo state.

Victor who contacted the disease on January 19 passed on at about 6pm on Sunday.

Before his demise, Dr Victor was a House Officer at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja where he allegedly contacted the disease from a seven

month old baby who died on Friday 19Th January, 2018.

Confirming the ugly incident to newsmen on Sunday night, the Kogi State Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Godwin Tijani described the deceased as a man who was committed to his job.

Dr Tijani while announcing the obituary of the late Dr. Victor, opined that “the NMA Kogi State is sorry to announce the death of Dr Idowu Ahmed Victor who was a House Officer at FMC Lokoja. He was infected with the Lassa Virus as confirmed at Irrua Specialist Hospital. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen”.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association in Kogi state has advised healthcare practitioners in the state to always observe safety precautions whenever they are attending to patients.

He equally advised the general public to store food items, especially grains, garri and powdered food in air-tight containers.

“The general public should endeavour to quickly report any case of high grade fever not responding to ant malaria treatment to the nearest hospital, so that quick diagnosis and treatment can be instituted.

The medical doctor, who described Lassa fever as a zoonotic disease, spread by rats, stressed that personal hygiene or any measure taken to get rid of rats would help in containing the disease.

“Its symptoms include high grade fever, joints and general body pains, malaise, renal failure among others.

However, the NMA chairman appealed to relevant governments and stakeholders to be serious with the welfare of health personnel.

According to him, health personnel risk their lives under a very poor remuneration.

“Can you imagine that the hazard allowance for a doctor is just N5,000, while those who are not exposed to any risk are being paid allowances running into millions of naira,” he stressed.