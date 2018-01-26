Kogi to receive $1.6m health intervention fund -Minister

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

The Federal Government has made provision of $1.6 million health intervention fund to Kogi state government.

The Minister for Health, Professor Isaac Adewole disclosed this on yesterda in Lokoja, while flagging off Kogi State Health Care Plus at the state Township Stadium.

He pointed out that, when there is an outbreak in Lokoja people would be calling on the Federal Ministry of Health, saying efforts are being intensified to ensure collaboration between the federal and the state government.

According to him, the fund would be an improvement on the over $1.5 million dollars that the state was given last year.

He disclosed that the improvement was in recognition of the state government’s commitment to better the lot of the people in terms if healthcare delivery.

“It is an investment that can earn more money once we key into certain areas such as immunisation, measles, Lassa and malaria. We will get more money, “ he posited.