KOICA awards master’s degree scholarship to 11 Nigerians

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) office in Nigeria has awarded fully funded scholarships to 11 Nigerian government Officials, to pursue Master’s Degree programs in the Republic of Korea.

The 2017 KOICA scholarship recipients would study in various fields of; ICT, agriculture, public administration, trade and energy policy, water resources, gender equality, and urban development in leading Korean Universities.

This was disclosed during the pre-departure orientation which was held at the weekend.

Since April 2008, KOICA has sponsored over 1,500 Nigerian government officials from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies nationwide. KOICA’s runs long-term (scholarship) and short-term (2-3 weeks)courses which are strategically designed to contribute to the long-term development needs of Nigeria and developing partners at large.

The KOICA sponsored fellowship program branded as Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) supports the Human Resources Development (HRD) of partner countries, and aims to narrow the knowledge gap between developed and developing countries.