Kwankwasiyya Group plots to unleash mayhem, Kano Assembly Chief Whip alleges

From Edwin Olofu Kano

The Chief Whip of Kano state House of Assembly, Hon. Baffa Babba Danagundi yesterday raised an alarm that the Kwankwasiyya Group led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is planning to unleash terror in Kano on Sallah day.

Danagundi who is representing Kano Municipal, covering the Emir’s Palace, in a letter dated 13th June, 2018, signed by him, and addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris and made available to newsmen in Kano called on the police and other security agencies to come to the rescue of his constituency and save it of the impending danger allegedly orchestrated by the Kwankwasiyya Group.

The letter copied to the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, the Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi 11, Speaker Kano state House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Yusuf Attah and the state Director of Civil Defence, accused leaders of the Kwankwasiyya Group of sponsoring miscreants to cause breach of the peace in Kano Municipal Area during the Sallah celebration.

Danagundi accused former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Rabiu Bichi, former Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Water Resources to ex-Governor Kwankwaso, Dr. Haruna Adamu Dangwani of allegedly hatching a new plan to destabilize Kano.

According to Danagundi in the letter entitled ‘Notification of Illegal Activities of Kwankwasiyya People in Kano Under the Leadership of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso,’ “I write to formally invite the kind attention of the Inspector-General of Police to recall the unfortunate incidence which occurred during the last year’s Sallah festivities at the Emir’s Palace, Kano where teeming supporters of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso from Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi and Kano, converged at the Emir’s Palace with the sole purpose to disturb public peace which the good people and Government of Kano enjoy.

“The Inspector-General of Police may wish to further recall that during the said incidence in which fight broke out within themselves due to failure to settle the amount promised the hired thugs.

“It took the intervention of the police and men of the State Security Services to rescue the victims and restore peace, otherwise, many people could have been killed in the mayhem.

“The said former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Rabi’u Sulaiman Bichi, former Principal Private Secretary, Dr. Haruna Adamu Dangwani (currently under investigation of an allegation of terrorism) and the former Commissioner for State Affairs, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam, are believed to be hatching new plans for organizing another illegal gathering capable of causing public disturbances during the forthcoming Sallah celebrations.

“In view of the information available to me and as the member representing Kano Municipal where the Sallah festivities take place, I find it appropriate to draw the attention of your good offices to note that anything that might occur to disrupt peaceful atmosphere of my Local Government and the state at large as a result of activities of Kwankwasiyya people, the above identified persons should be held responsible.”