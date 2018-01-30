Kwankwaso cancels Kano visit as Presidency brokers truce

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu (Kano), Lawrence Olaoye with agency report

Barely two days after a former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, vowed to proceed with his scheduled visit to the state today despite warning from the state’s Police Command, he has finally cancelled the visit.

The much-talked about visit, slated for today, had generated tension in the state, a situation that prompted the state’s Police Command to advise Senator Kwankwaso to shelve the visit for security reasons.

The Senator, through a former Secretary to the government of Kano state, Rabi’u Suleman Bichi, at a Press Conference, announced the cancellation, attributing the development to intervention by well meaning Nigerians who prevailed on the former Governor to shelve his visit.

He said: “A lot has been said and done in the last couple of days to the extent that our adversaries have declared war on the day of the distinguished Senator’s visit. This standoff has attracted the attention of well meaning Nigerians home and abroad, who have called to give advices that mostly borders on the preservation of the lives and properties of the people. In view of this, and after a lengthy consultations, we painfully have decided to shelve the scheduled visit at the moment.”

Kwankwaso, who did not state whether he would still go ahead with the visit in a future date or not, however, thanked “the leaders that advised and showed their concern,” and his “teeming supporters for their loyalty.”

Calling on his supporters to remain calm, peaceful and disregard any provocative statement, Kwankwaso further said that his visit would never be a reason to deliberately inconvenience any citizen of the state.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that the unexpected cancellation of the visit was as a result of the truce brokered between the two gladiators by the presidency yesterday.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, accompanied by two serving Senators and two members of the House of Representatives from the state, was said to have met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Though, Governor Ganduje declined to speak to State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting, it was gathered that Senator Kwankwaso would also meet with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa over the matter.

Already, some residents of Kano state have reacted to the news of the cancellation of the visit.

Some residents told NAN that the cancellation of the visit was the best option in view of the security report by the police.

Sani Usman, a resident of Sagagi quarters, said the planned visit by Kwankwaso to Kano had generated tension in the state, recalling that even security agencies saw it coming and advised Mr. Kwankwaso to cancel the visit.

Samira Bala, a resident of Fagge, also commended the former governor for putting the interest of the people first to cancel the visit.

Haruna Abubakar, a resident of Gwale quarters, who however, said that the visit would have afforded Mr. Kwankwaso’s supporters the opportunity to dialogue with him, added that “it was good that he cancelled the visit if it would cause any tension or unruly behaviour.”