Kwara gov’t vows to close unregistered medicine stores

By Isiaka Lamidi,Ilorin

Hard times await owners of the Patient medicine stores without license and evidence of registration with the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, PCN, in Kwara State as the state government vowed to close their stores.

To this end, the state government has given such drug dealers till March 31st to obtain ‘valued licenses’ or risk their stores being closed down.

The Director, Pharmaceutical Service, Kwara State Ministry of Health, Pharmacist Risikat Bolanle Lawal, who issued the warning at a stakeholders’

meeting held in Ilorin, yesterday, described any patient drug dealer without visible means of identification as operating an illegal outlet.

Lawal expressed displeasure over the rising waves of illegal sales of patients medicines at some of the major markets across the state and cautioned them to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

The director, who warned members of the public against patronising such outlets, also appealed to the residents of the state to assist the government with useful information on the activities of merchants of illegal sales of medicines.

Earlier, the state’s representative of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, PCN, Bayode Emmanuel, had explained that the convened following a report received from the House of Representatives, on the unethical practices by some drug dealers.

He, however, said: “Serious sanctions must be melted on any premises without full registration and do not have up to date license to operate because of the danger their operation is poses to the people’s health and general well-being of the nation”.

Reacting to the development, the President, Kwara State Chapter of the Nigerian Association of Patient and Proprietary Medicine Dealers, NAPPMED, Alhaji Abdulwahab Ajibola, said his association was playing a vital role in identifying the illegal patient drug distributors with due punishment.

It was generally agreed at the meeting that the inspection and enforcement on illegal outlet and premises without valued license to commence by 31st of March, 2017.