Kwara NAWOJ elects new exco

From Oluseyi Dasilva Ilorin

The Commissioner for Information and Communication of Kwara State, Alhaji Muhammad Sabi has described Mrs Ayobola Olupinla as a very cheerful and intelligent person who had never let him down as his Press Secretary in the ministry.

The Commissioner made this remark at the NUJ Press Centre on Friday when Mrs Olupinla emerged the new chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Kwara Chapter adding that she is a very cheerful and intelligent person who would not let down the flying banner of the Association.

The Kwara State Chapter of Nigeria Association Women Journalists (NAWOJ) elected a new set of executives that manages the affairs of the association for a one year term of three years in which Mrs Ayobola Olupinla of the ministry of Information emerged Chairperson.

Until her emergence as Chairperson of NAWOJ, Mrs Olupinla, an ace broadcaster was with Radio Kwara till she was transferred to serve as Press Secretary to the Commissioner for Information

In her acceptance speech, Ayobola Olupinla, was the secretary of the association promised to do her best uplifting the banners of NAWOJ as a sister association under the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Nigeria adding that she would relate with all stake holders in the association as to ensure that she takes the association better than she met it.

Earlier, during the swearing-in ceremony, the Chairman Electoral Committee Jumoke Silifat Adeyemi commended the out gone Executives for the job well done noting that the process used by Kwara NAWOJ for the emergence of new executives has been the usual process devoid of rancour. She urged the newly sworn-in Executives to move the Association to a better height than they met it.

Administering the oath of office the Vice President Zone D, Chinwe Jamila Abubakar who was ably represented by the immediate past Kwara State NAWOJ Chairperson Hajiah Binta Abubakar Mora charged the new executives to maintain the good image of NAWOJ by upholding the ethics

of the profession and values of the association..

In his remarks at the swearing-in ceremony, the Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists Kwara Council, Umar Abdulwahab commended the Association for a hitch-free transition expressing that he had never expected anything less than orderliness among women folk because of their acumen in the management of affairs.

.He used the occasion to affirm that his administration would ensure that the rights of all members especially Women are being protected.

Also, the former president of the association, Mrs Moji Makanjuola who was represented by former Kwara NUJ Chairman Alhaji Tunde Akanbi called for sustainability of the Association and professional integrity.