Lagos Assembly prescribes death penalty for kidnappers

Share This





















The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill aimed at checking the spate of kidnapping in the state into law, with stiffer penalties including death sentence for offenders.

The lawmakers passed the Bill for a Law to Provide for the Prohibition of the Act of Kidnapping and for Other Connected Purposes after the third reading.

The passage of the bill was also sequel to the adoption of a report presented by Adefunmilayo Tejuosho, the Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Petitions, Human Rights and Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the bill prescribes death sentence for kidnappers whose victims die in their custody and life sentence for kidnappers whose victims do not die in the hands of their abductors.

The bill states that any person who kidnaps, abducts, detains, captures or takes another person by any means or trick with intent to demand ransom or do anything against his/her will, commits an offence.

The bill also stipulates life imprisonment for anyone who makes an attempt to kidnap another person.

NAN reports that the bill prescribes seven years imprisonment for anyone making false representation to release a kidnapped or abducted person.

The lawmakers also approved 25 years imprisonment as penalty for anyone found guilty of threatening to kidnap another person through phone call, e-mail, text message or any other means of communication.

The speaker, who read the 20 sections of the bill one after the other for members’ approval, conducted a voice vote before its passage.

Mr. Obasa directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for assent.. (NAN)