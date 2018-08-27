Lagos: Third Mainland Bridge reopened

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Lagos State Government has reopened the Third Mainland Bridge, which was temporarily closed for Investigative Maintenance Test.

The State Government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, said would be reopened by 5pm yesterday.

According to the statement, the decision to reopen the bridge earlier than announced followed the completion of the test by engineers.

Meanwhile, the government thanked motorists and residents for their cooperation and patience while the bridge was closed.

Recall that the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, had temporarily closed the bridge for the Investigative Maintenance Test.

The closure was scheduled to last from midnight of last Thursday to midnight of Sunday.