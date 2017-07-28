Lake Chad: NNPC suspends operation temporarily

Share This





















•As ASUU confirms death of 5 UNIMAID staff

From Mustapha Isah Kwaru, Maiduguri

Following attacks by the Boko Haram on officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, soldiers as well as other civilians in the Lake Chad Basin, the Federal Government has announced a temporary suspension of oil exploration in the region.

Tuesday’s attack on oil workers by the Boko Haram insurgents near Jibi Village in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State, led to the death of several persons.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, stated government position yesterday, saying that Nigeria would only resume its search for oil in the Lake Chad Basin when it gets security clearance.

He also said that oil exploration was ongoing in Borno despite Boko Haram attacks, because of security assurance from the military.

Kachikwu told journalists in Abuja, that the attack on oil workers by the insurgents was a major setback to Nigeria’s quest for oil in the northern part of the country.

According to the minister, the Federal Government would release the details of those who lost their lives during the attack as soon as collation which is ongoing is completed.

He condoled the families of the victims of the Boko Haram attack.

Recall that the NNPC had given the names of members of the exploration crew attacked to consist of staff of the Geology Department of the University of Maiduguri hired as sub-contractors to two NNPC subsidiaries: the Integrated Data Services Limited, IDSL and Frontiers Exploration Services, FES.

Meanwhile, the Borno chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has confirmed that five members of staff of the University ofMaiduguri, (Unimaid) comprising Mr. IdrisAbubakar Njodi, younger brother to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, were among those killed by the Boko Haram insurgent in the Tuesday deadly attack on oil exploration team in Borno state.

Our correspondent gathered that, already, the funeral prayers of late Idris Njodi was held around 10.30 at the University’s central Mosque.

Similarly, it was gathered that the 30 corpses, which were discovered from the scene, were conveyed to Maiduguri in two army ambulances and four pick-up vans.

The corpses were deposited at the morgue of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), Unimaid chapter, Dr. Dani Mamman, confirmed this to newsmen, saying four other staff involved in the attack were still missing.

According to Dr. Mamman, two of the slain persons were academic staff in the department of geology; two were technicians, while the other was a driver.

He said a statement issued by the military that all the abductees were rescued was misleading, saying they ought to have made it clear that they recovered dead bodies of the victims.

“When the military declared that all the kidnapped persons were rescued, anxiety and happiness pervaded us, thinking that they are alive. However, to our dismay, rather than seeing our staff alive, the military deposited their corpses”, he cried.

He urged the security agents to intensify efforts towards rescuing the missing.