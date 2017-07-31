Lake Chad: Osinbajo orders military to rescue oil workers

Share This





















• As army finds 21 more corpses

From Mustaph Kwaru Maiduguri with agency report

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday ordered security operatives to immediately locate and rescue all those kidnapped by the Boko Haram sect while carrying out oil exploration research in the Lake Chad Basin Frontier Exploration.

The order was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande.

This was just as the Nigerian Army on Sunday said its troops deployed for search and rescue mission in the Lake Chad region has recovered additional 21 corpses of the victims of last Tuesday’s deadly ambush on oil exploration team in Borno state.

Akande quoted the Acting President as saying that those who carried out the ambush which he described as an unacceptable and criminal conduct must be brought to justice.

According to him, the order came after an emergency meeting with military chiefs on Thursday.

He said the Nigerian military and all security agencies were issued fresh directives to immediately scale-up their efforts and activities in Borno State in order to maintain a strong, effective control of the situation and secure lives and property.

“While commending the military for the progress already recorded with the rescue of some of the abducted, Prof. Osinbajo has also ordered the continuation of search and rescue missions to locate and ensure the freedom of all remaining abducted persons as soon as possible, using all available and expedient means in the circumstances.

“He adds that justice would be pursued for the victims and against those who engage in this kind of unacceptable, criminal and terrorist conduct.

“Acting President Osinbajo pays tribute to the resilience, courage and bravery of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallant endeavours and sacrifices for the peace, security and territorial integrity of our country,” Akande quoted Osinbajo as saying.

Meanwhile, the army has admitted that there was an error in the earlier statement issued, which indicated that all the NNPC officials involved in the incident were rescued.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka dropped the hint in a statement, even as he apologized for the error, saying it was not deliberate.

“The incident of 25th July 2017 where some Boko Haram Terrorists ambushed our troops including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) escorting some staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as well as that of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on oil exploration in Borno Yesu District of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno state is unfortunate and highly regrettable”.

“Most regrettable also is my earlier release on the said incident about the rescue of all NNPC Staff. The error in the statement was not deliberate”, the statement hinted.

According to Brigadier General Kukasheka, so far the additional bodies recovered by the search and rescue team included five soldiers, 11 Civilian JTF and five members of the exploration team.

He noted that contrary to reports in some media, six members of the exploration team out of 12 that went out are still missing, while one of the NNPC staff returned to base alive.

“The Nigerian Army in this present dispensation is reputed for timely dissemination of information on activities of our troops in all theatre of operations. We have strived to keep the public informed on our activities with no intention of distorting any fact. Our troops have doubled efforts in the pursuit of the Boko Haram terrorists while search and rescue is still on-going to secure the safe return of the remaining civilians”, the statement said.

The Army spokesman also revealed that the team recovered assorted arms and ammunition as well as vehicles of the troops taken away by the attackers.

He said; “The Nigerian Army condoles with the families of all that lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. Search and rescue efforts are on-going. We are counting on the goodwill and support of the populace in volunteering valuable information that could help in the search and rescue operation.”