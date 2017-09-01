Lalong urges Muslims to follow virtues of Islam

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has called on the Muslim Ummah to practice the virtues of Islam as professed by Prophet Mohammad (SAW)

Governor Lalong, made the statement while felicitating with the Muslim faithful at the celebration of the festival of Eid El Kabir, which signifies faithful and sacrificial obedience to God, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim who was prepared to offer his son as an act of worship to Allah (SWT).

The governor also expressed delight that with the deepening of the gains of democracy and the consolidation of peace and security by the APC led Government, the Nation was surely on the threshold of progress.

He noted that, as people of faith, Moslem faithful should continue to demonstrate the virtue of love, good neighbourliness and peaceful co-existence always.

The governor thanked the Moslem Ummah and other Patriotic citizens for their prayers during the Presidents medical vacation, this he said is still needed for the economic recovery of our Nation. He therefore enjoined all the Moslems while celebrating the Eid-El Kabir to sustain their prayers for the unity and stability of the Country.

Governor Lalong while wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-El Kabir celebration, assured all citizens that all that is necessary to guarantee a peaceful celebration has been put in place, he further urged all to be law abiding during and after the celebration.