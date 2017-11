Lamido’s presidential aspiration hooliganism not politics – Presidency

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has described the ambition of the ex-Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, as pure political hooliganism and not politics.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a reaction to a newspapers interview wherein the former Jigawa governor faulted President Mohammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption, said such was a reflection of a reflection of the intellectual and moral bankruptcy of the opposition in the country.

Shehu warned that there was a grand plan by politicians seeking the destruction of national institutions such as the courts, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and everything good that the nation stands for.

“It is only in Nigeria that a leader will divert money belonging to the public into his children’s account then turns round to start pontificating on public morals, in the process subjecting the nation’s honest leadership to daily attacks based on falsehood.

“It is even worse that such a person, facing criminal prosecution will start going round saying he wants to be president. Is this not one of the reasons why other countries are laughing at Nigeria? This is hooliganism. It is not opposition politics.

“As stated by the Buhari Media Support Group, BMSG, the nation’s war against corruption spearheaded by EFCC was incidentally formulated by the a past PDP administration. It is a tragic irony that the leaders of the same party are doing their utmost to weaken or destroy it. Watch it, is that why he is seeking to lead the country?

“Time and again, President Buhari had lamented that strongmen had destroyed the country’s strong institutions and that it will take strong men to rebuild them. He deserves the support of everyone to rebuild such institutions because they serve a common good.”

Appealing to opposition politicians to give Buhari the support he needs to rebuild national institutions such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission they either stifled or destroyed, Shehu challenged the presidential candidate to convince Nigerians that his trenchant attacks against the government and the judiciary were not a smokescreen to becloud the atmosphere of his criminal prosecution.

“In his diatribe published in the Vanguard newspaper last week, it is clear that the former governor not only set out to mock the President but the judiciary and important national institutions as part of an orchestrated plot to divert public attention from his scam related cases.

“If President Buhari’s war against corruption as he said, was a mockery what does one say of Governor Lamido’s sworn efforts to sabotage the country’s efforts to rid itself of the cancer of corruption?

“As a country, Nigeria settled for President Buhari not just as President but the watchman of people’s wealth. The citizens are happy with that and the whole world is applauding. African Union, the AU just named him as the Champion of the war against corruption. Opposition politicians like Governor Lamido need to come to terms with the fact that their act needs updating.”