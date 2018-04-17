Landslide kills 2, injures 3 in Jigawa

Share This





















The Police in Jigawa State on Monday said two persons, Mati Bako, 17, and Tanimu Kwalle, 25, had been killed by landslide.

The Police Spokesman in the state, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, the state capital.

Mr Jinjiri said three others, Sani Haruna, 31, Aliyu Yusif, 30, and Nazifi Yusuf were injured, adding that the incident occurred in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

He said the incident occurred in Barima village at about 1:40 p.m. while the victims were digging sand in a burrow pit.

“Today at about 2:20 p.m., the Police in Babura local government area received an information that at about 1:40 p.m., a burrow fit fell on the following people; Mati Alhaji Bako aged 17, Tanimu Kwalle aged 25, Sani Haruna aged 31, Aliyu Yusuf aged 30 and Nazifi Yusuf aged 20 all of Barima village in Babura, while digging sand.

“As a result, Mati Bako and Tanimu Kwalle died on the spot while the other three sustained various degrees of injury,” he said.

The police spokesman said victims were taken to hospital by the policemen where the duo were confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said the corpses of the deceased were released to their families for burial, while the injured ones were receiving treatment in the hospital.

“No foul play was suspected in the incident,” he said.(NAN)