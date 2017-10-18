Landslide kills one, injures two in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

A 27 years old man, Surajo Umar of Galamawa area of Dutse was confirmed died as a result of landslide in Jura village of Auyo local government area in Jigawa.

The Jigawa state Police Command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Abdul Jinjiri confirmed the incident while speaking to our reporter yesterday in Dutse, the state capital.

He explained that the incident had happened last Sunday evening when the deceased and two other people went to the area to load sand with their tipper truck.

According to him, the incident involved three persons, a 37 years old driver Mu’azu Wada, 20 years old Sa’adu Umar and the deceased Surajo Umar who died instantly.

He maintained that, immediately the incident happened, the Police rescue team rushed to the place to save the lives of the victims.

SP Jinjiri added that, one of the victims has already died on the spot while the remaining two were rushed to the Hadeja General Hospital by the police.