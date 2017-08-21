Landslide: South Korea assists Sierra Leone with $300,000

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Republic of South Korea has donated the sum of three hundred thousand United States dollars as an a assistance over the landslide which occurred in the country last week, claiming about seventh two lives.

This is states in a statement title: Message of Condolence and Humanitarian Assistance from the Republic of Korea, which was issued by Yong-min SONG (Mr.), Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria (Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Liberia).

In the statement, the Republic of Korea condoled with the people of Sierra Leone over the landslide incident, saying “The Republic of Korea extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone on the devastating loss of lives and properties caused by the recent floods and landslides.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and everyone else affected by this disaster. We hope that the ongoing rescue efforts are successful and those who were injured make a full recovery.

It said as a token of solidarity with the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Government of the Republic of Korea has decided to join the international community and provide 300,000 USD to support the rescue and recovery efforts in this time of tragedy as soon as possible.

It further intimated that the Korean community in Sierra Leone is also joining efforts to assist the people affected by floods and landslides in Freetown.