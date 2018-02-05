Lassa Fever: Group mourns deceased doctor

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

A Community Based Organization CBO in Kogi state, the Ebira Youth Elite Organization of Nigeria EYEON has mourned the death of a medical doctor, Victor Idowu Ahmed, who reportedly succumbed to the deadly Lassa Fever virus recently.

In a tribute to the doctor who allegedly contracted the virus from his patient, president of EYEON, Yunusa Jimoh said the late doctor was a member of the group, and “urged the hospital and stakeholders to engage in rigorous ‘contact tracing’ as well as extending prompt medical support to loved ones and close acquaintances in order to nip in the bud, any possibility of further spread.”

The group said it was time the federal government took a decisive action to combat the disease.

“We at the Ebira Youth Elites Organization of Nigeria EYEON condole with the bereaved family, particularly his mother and siblings, the management and staff of the Federal Medical Centre FMC, Lokoja as well as the Kogi state Government.

“While we appreciate good-spirited Nigerians for their extension of goodwill towards the treatment of the deceased doctor, we however urge the management of the Federal Medical Centre FMC, Lokoja -his last place of work- and the Association of Resident Doctors and the Nigerian Medical Association NMA to scale up their modest efforts at assisting the bereaved family.

“Health workers are at great risk when it comes to handling Lassa fever patients. We strongly urge the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja and other health facilities in the state to put in place proper barrier nursing and infection control practices.

“EYEON calls on the federal government to do more to stem the spread of the virus. “