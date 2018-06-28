Lassa fever kills health worker in Edo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

A health worker attached to Okomu Oil Palm Staff Clinic, has allegedly died of undisclosed ailment suspected to be Lassa fever.

The victim identified as Henry Ehimati, worked at the clinic in Ovia North East Local Government Area, but lived at Upper Sakponba Area in Edo state.

The middle-aged man, according to a reliable source who craved for anonymity, quoted the doctor in charge of the disease control at the clinic, as saying that the late nurse manifested the symptoms of Lassa Fever last week.

“By the time they admitted him at the clinic and run test on him, they detected that he had ‘2 plus’ malaria, with protein in his blood.

“As the fever got worse by the day, they then decided to transfer him to a private clinic in Benin City, last Saturday, where they also carried out several tests on him.

“When they suspected that he might be suffering from Lassa Fever, they then decided to transfer him to the Lassa Fever center at Irrua Teaching Hospital. But he died at the clinic even before they could finalize arrangements to take him there, “ the source said.

The State Commissioner for Health, David Osifo, did not respond to his phone calls and text a message sent to his mobile phone.

The multinational Company is yet to issue an official statement on the alleged death.