Lassa fever spreads to Delta, 6 cases recorded

From Osakhare Erese Asaba

No fewer than six persons are currently in critical condition in Asaba following the outbreak Lassa Fever, while two others have reportedly died.

But the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge who confirmed six cases recorded, refused to speak on the two persons alleged to have died of the dreaded disease.

Dr. Azinge who disclosed that the six cases were being handled at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Asaba, explained the state government was determined to curtail the outbreak of the disease.

According to the Commissioner, the first case brought to the FMC Asaba was that of a 43 year old male resident of the state who was successfully treated and referred to Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo State, adding that the family members of the victim and the ambulance driver who conveyed him to the hospital were being closely monitored while other contacts tracing was ongoing.

He said that all the Primary Healthcare (PHC) Centres in the state have been activated, and sensitization activities geared up, and called on residents to report any case of malaria and typhoid fever cases that are not responding to treatment to the nearest Medical Facility as early report of cases will save lives.

Investigation revealed that residents across the state are currently in panic mood, especially with the suspected death of two persons alleged to be prominent politicians, and the confirmation of six cases recorded.

But the Health Commissioner, Dr. Azinge further disclosed that the state government in its determination to effectively curtail the outbreak, had donated personal protective items to the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba.

He said that the seconded recorded cases, among the six affected persons, is a female politician brought from Anambra State on Sunday, adding that it was unfortunate that the woman passed on the following day.

The items donated included: 250 pieces of disposable coat/suit, 500 pieces of elbow length gloves, 50 packets of surgical hand gloves and 50 sets of protective boots, among others.

Unconfirmed sources said the two victims who allegedly died were secretly buried to avoid publication and are indigenes of Asaba.