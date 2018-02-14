Late Yusuf Buratai fought for the unity of Nigeria – Maina

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola kaduna

The late father of the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai Alhaji Yusuf Buratai has been described as few among Nigerians who believed in the unity of the country and fought gallantly for it.

The former Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina, stated this in a condolence statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to the statement addressed to Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Maina said the late statesman will be greatly missed not only by his family, Biu Emirate, but the nation at Large.

“Baba was a man of courage, wisdom and indeed a soldier with a difference. He was among the few Nigerians who believed in the unity of the country and fought gallantly for it,” Maina observed.