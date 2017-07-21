… Launches policy documents for patients’

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In its bid to improve healthcare delivery to the citizenry, the Federal Government has launched two documents 2nd Edition of Nigerian Standard Treatment Guidelines and 6th Edition of Nigerian Essential Medicines List for the betterment of patients.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director Media & Public Relations, Boade Akinola, said the

Minister of State for Health, Dr.Osagie Ehanire launched the policy documents which he said are veritable tools for procurement of medicines and their use in the public sector.

The Minister who was represented by the Director of Food and Drug Services Department, Pharm. (Mrs.) Grace Modupe Chukwumah implored health providers across the country to take full advantage of the policy documents for the betterment of patients.

‘’Let me say without mincing words that the sure way to quality health services lies in our willingness to strictly adhere to the many policy documents being churned out by the Federal Ministry of Health’’.

Dr.Ehanire said that the Ministry of Health was committed to regularly updating documents like these in order for the healthcare providers to be in tune with global best practices.

While assuring that the Ministry will not relent in its efforts to ensure the effective distribution of these policy documents and also monitor and evaluate its impact on the health system across the country, he called on State Ministries of Health to seize this opportunity to revise and adopt their policy documents in line with national policies and the World Health Organization (WHO).

He however called on the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Chief Medical Directors of Tertiary Health Institutions, Directors of Pharmaceutical Services of States and all other relevant stakeholders not to rest on their oars to ensure the successful implementation of these documents.