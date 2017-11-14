Lawyer remanded in prison for assaulting Policemen

Share This





















From Lucky Lawal Lagos

A Lagos based lawyer, Barrister Ajagba Stephen has been remanded at

Kirikiri prison by the Magistrate,Mrs Owope of Court 5 Ogba for

attacking a Policeman identified as Inspector Gbenga Daniel.



Barrister Stephen was docked on a 2 count charge of assault on a

Police Officer and disorderly behaviour which according to the

Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Ayorinde

contravene Section 168 (D) and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State

2015.When the charges were read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty

to the charges and he was granted bail in the sum of #200,000 with one

surety who must be a resident in the State and also to show evidence

of tax payment for the last two years.



The accused lawyer pleaded that he should be granted bail based on

self recognition and the Magistrate said he has to deposit the

originals of his primary school, secondary school, University,

National Youth Service Corps Certificates and his original call up

letter to thone Bar before he can be granted bail on self recognition.



He was sent to Kirikiri prison for not able to meet the bail conditions.



According to the information gathered by our correspondent, the

trouble started with Barrister Ajaba when he went to Meran Police

Station to bail one Stephen Emmanuel who stole the bag of a road

safety officer in the premises of GT Bank and the bag contained a

laptop, phones and some document successfully. Unknown to the suspect,

he was captured by the CCTV in the bank.

Emmanuel was said to have come to the bank again to steal when he was

arrested by the bank security and handed over to the Police at Meran

Police Station where he confessed to the crime and took the Police to

computer Village Ikeja where the receiver was arrested.

The road safety officer was said to have told the Police to hold on

action concerning the case since a Naval Officer has called to plead

on behalf of the suspect.

As soon as the lawyer came to the station, he started quarrelling with

the Police for detaining the suspect for more than 24 hours without

asking for the reason that lead to the detention and according to a

source in the station, attempt to calm him down proved futile. His

nuisance attitude according to eye witness prompted the Divisional

Crime Officer, DCO to ordered that Inspector Gbenga Daniel to obtain

his statement under caution and as he wanted to escape, the Inspector

blocked him and he push the Inspector and started to hit him with

blows, inflicting pains and injuries on the officer. The lawyer was

subsequently arrested and charged to court.