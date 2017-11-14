Lawyer remanded in prison for assaulting Policemen
From Lucky Lawal Lagos
A Lagos based lawyer, Barrister Ajagba Stephen has been remanded at
Kirikiri prison by the Magistrate,Mrs Owope of Court 5 Ogba for
attacking a Policeman identified as Inspector Gbenga Daniel.
Barrister Stephen was docked on a 2 count charge of assault on a
Police Officer and disorderly behaviour which according to the
Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP Ayorinde
contravene Section 168 (D) and 174 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State
2015.When the charges were read to the accused, he pleaded not guilty
to the charges and he was granted bail in the sum of #200,000 with one
surety who must be a resident in the State and also to show evidence
of tax payment for the last two years.
The accused lawyer pleaded that he should be granted bail based on
self recognition and the Magistrate said he has to deposit the
originals of his primary school, secondary school, University,
National Youth Service Corps Certificates and his original call up
letter to thone Bar before he can be granted bail on self recognition.
He was sent to Kirikiri prison for not able to meet the bail conditions.
According to the information gathered by our correspondent, the
trouble started with Barrister Ajaba when he went to Meran Police
Station to bail one Stephen Emmanuel who stole the bag of a road
safety officer in the premises of GT Bank and the bag contained a
laptop, phones and some document successfully. Unknown to the suspect,
he was captured by the CCTV in the bank.
Emmanuel was said to have come to the bank again to steal when he was
arrested by the bank security and handed over to the Police at Meran
Police Station where he confessed to the crime and took the Police to
computer Village Ikeja where the receiver was arrested.
The road safety officer was said to have told the Police to hold on
action concerning the case since a Naval Officer has called to plead
on behalf of the suspect.
As soon as the lawyer came to the station, he started quarrelling with
the Police for detaining the suspect for more than 24 hours without
asking for the reason that lead to the detention and according to a
source in the station, attempt to calm him down proved futile. His
nuisance attitude according to eye witness prompted the Divisional
Crime Officer, DCO to ordered that Inspector Gbenga Daniel to obtain
his statement under caution and as he wanted to escape, the Inspector
blocked him and he push the Inspector and started to hit him with
blows, inflicting pains and injuries on the officer. The lawyer was
subsequently arrested and charged to court.