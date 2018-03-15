Let’s negotiate, Buhari offers Dapchi girls abductors

Share This





















•Vows to punish complicit agencies

From Uche Uche Damaturu and Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the Federal Government would do anything humanly possible to ensure the release and safe return of the 110 students of Girls’ Science Technical College, Dapchi abducted by Boko Haram.

The options to be considered, according to President Buhari, include negotiating with the abductors, if it is the last and safest way to assure the girls come home healthy and safe.

The President in a speech delivered on his official visit to Yobe State where he sympathized with the parents, families and government of Yobe State whose daughters were adopted by the terrorists, gave the assurance that he would leave no stone unturned in his determination to rescue the girls.

He was accompanied by security chiefs and National Security Adviser among others.

He stated that since the ugly incidence, he has not left any stone unturned to ensure that the girls are rescued, including giving order to the security chiefs and the inspector general of police to take charge of the operations, and brief him on daily basis on the efforts being made in that regard.

“Since the inception of this administration, we have remained resolute in our fight against Terrorism and Boko Haram insurgents. Nigerians will readily recall that prior to our coming in 2015, the situation was chaotic with violent terrorist attacks being the order of the day.

“Terrorists had made life very unbearable for the people in Yobe, Kano, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, and even the FCT, Abuja. Our Mosques and Churches witnessed daily suicide bomb attacks. Parts of Adamawa and Borno States were helplessly ceded to the terrorists.

“But today, we have so far shown clear determination in tackling terrorism which is a world -wide phenomenon. We have not only degraded the power and dominance of the criminal elements, our security forces have patriotically exhibited an uncommon zeal in executing their assignment.

“We explored various strategies including regional and international collaborations to exterminate terror. We have re-equipped our armed forces, security and intelligence Services. They are empowered with improved welfare and better equipment. The outcomes have been good. Our achievement in maintaining security is such that the international community and even our critics commend our modest efforts in this regards.

President Buhari also reiterated that his reaction to the February 19th abduction of the 110 girls of the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi was a clear departure from the ways the kidnap of the 217 girls by the Boko Haram insurgents in 2014 was handled by the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“The Federal Government’s response to the unfortunate abduction of the school girls is a clear departure from the insensitivity of the past administration which looked the other way while the Chibok girls were taken away in 2014 and held in captivity for over 3 years. Due to our commitment, over 100 Chibok girls have been rescued and reunited with their families, sent back to school and empowered with requisite skills.”

He assured that until the girls are rescued, there would be no rest on the part of the Federal Government, and advised security chiefs to ensure a coordinated effort and synergy on the search operation on the rescue mission.

Earlier, the state governor, Alh. Ibrahim Gaidam, commended the President for his bold effort in ensuring that Nigeria is reformed to have its required status in the world and become a peaceful, prosperous nation.