Libya slavery tale worrisome, says APC presidential aspirant

By Lawrence Olaoye

Ibrahim Ladaja, a Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) has said that the slavery situation in Libya was worrisome.

Describing the situation as a matter of serious concern and pathetic, he said the federal government needed to tighten its borders and create an enabling environment to discourage migration.

There was a report last week that hundreds of people are being auctioned in modern day slave markets in Libya for as little as $400.

Libya is the main transit hub for refugees and migrants attempting to reach southern Europe by sea. They are coming from countries like Nigeria, Eritrea, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Gambia, Senegal, Sudan and Somalia.

Reacting to the situation in a statement by his media office, Ladaja called on the federal government to repatriate Nigerians in Libya without further delay as according to him, it is the duty of government to protect Nigerians within and outside the country.

He said” it’s a very pathetic situation that Nigerians are being sold in the slave market in Libya. The federal government needs to as a matter of urgency repatriate all Nigerians who have found themselves in this unfortunate situation.

“The government needs to create an enabling environment so that we can checkmate the high rate of people leaving the country for greener pastures which they later found out was not green after all. Let’s work together and build the Nigeria of our dreams.

He stated that no serious government will sit and watch its citizens suffer stressing the need for the Buhari-led administration to introduce policies that will discourage people from travelling.

The Presidential aspirant also said the nation’s porous borders is greatly affecting the country’s economy negatively.

On Saturday ‘s bomb blast in Biu Borno State,where over 15 persons lost their lives, Ladaja condoled the people of Borno calling on them to stay strong.

“I have received the news about the death of 15 people and the injury of 53 persons as a result of the attack by the members of Boko Haram in Biu.

“I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the family of the victims, I am calling on the government to redouble their effort to further defeat the insurgents once and for all,” he said.