Livestock Vaccination: Jigawa targets 2 million animals in 2018

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

Jigawa state government said it was targeting over 2 million livestock vaccination against various disease across the 27 local government areas of the state this year.

The state Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru, dropped the hint yesterday while speaking at the official lunching of the 2017/2018 animal vaccination exercise flagged off yesterday at Gagarawa Local government area of the state,

The Governor , who was represented by the Secretary to state governments (SSG), Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini, said the aims of the exercise was to improve animals productivity by controlling sporadic diseases outbreak in the state

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Kabiru Ali, said the state government had spent over N6 million on the procurement of vaccines and drugs for the exercise.

He said: “This year over two million animals are expected to be vaccinated against contagious Bovine Pleuropheumonia ( CBPP) ,petite Ruminant(PPR) and anti Rabis (ARV) in order to provides sustainable livelihood and contributes greatly to the growth and development of the rural economy.”

He added the state government had also provided meat inspection kits and other sanitary materials in order to protect publics from diseases associated with meat.

Chairman, Jigawa state Miyatti Allah Sa’idu Musa, commended state government for the exercise also advised government to provides more grazing reserves and wind mills in the state in order to prevent farmers Postoralist conflicts.

He also promised to continue cooperating with government to ensure peaceful coexistence in the state.