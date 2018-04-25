Mace Saga: Dogara expresses suspicion on Security Chiefs’ silence

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa and Umar Muhammad Puma

The Speaker of the House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara yesterday expressed suspicion over the silence of Security Chiefs in the country over the invasion of the Senate by thugs who stole the Mace, under the nose of both security operatives and senate members.

The Speaker said that the silence of the Security Chiefs since the incident of the stolen mace last week speak volumes, adding that those who always gang up against the institution are rejected by it.

Recall that armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary last week Wednesday and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

The Speaker reaction was as a result of point of order raised by Hon. Ado Garbo Doguwa (APC Kano) urging the Lower Chamber to set up Ad-hoc committee along side with the Senate committee to probe the incident.

The lower legislative leader who was bitter while bearing his mind noted that anyone who take side with those in Government to attacked the institution he is part of, is not worth been part of the institution.

“There is no amount of anger that should allow any lawmaker to attack the institution. I think National Assembly is more secured compare to court which is open to all and if they can attacked us nothing will stop the thugs from attacking the judiciary and the judges, so given that order to prevent any forward arrest is something they should have a rethink on.

“We can not allow this trend to continue. An attack on the legislation is an attack on Buhari’s government. Anyone who taken side by those in government to attack another arm of government should be made to face the music.

“ If we go by this way, nothing can stop association of parliamentary in favor of judiciary or any institution we wish to

“We can not allow anyone no matter how highly place to terrorize us. A democrat has a duty to defend the truth and the law. It is important that we take a look.

“ if is in other country head would have roll and some service chiefs could have resign by now. For the fact that, the security chiefs are not saying anything speak volumes” he stressed

According to him, “Those that always gang up with outside to attack the institution are always rejected by this institution. It is their failure and the failure of their commander”

Doguwa while raising the point of order, described the situation as the worst in the legislative complex.

“Mr Speaker, Am asking this house to set up Ad-hoc committee along the senate committee to investigate this matter and those behind it. We should not allow this to just dead down.

According to him, “it is more worrisome that the FCt high gave a judgment to prevent Omo-Agege from forward arrest. This cannot happened anywhere, that an attacked on government institution is been covered” he said.

The House however resolved to independently set up a special committee to investigate the matter and report back to it.