Mace snatching: Senate tightens security, sets up panel of investigation

By Musa Adamu and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Senate yesterday announced its resolve to tighten the security of the of the chamber and by extension, the National Assembly Complex.

It also announced the setting up of a special investigative panel to liaise with the Director, Directorate of State Security (DSS), Inspector General of Police and Service Chiefs to probe the incident of Mace snatching last week.

The panel is to comprise both members of the Senate as well as those of the House of Representatives.

Rising from about three hours closed door session, the Senate, whose President, Dr Bukola Saraki, read out its resolutions at the plenary, also commended the staff of Sergeant-at-Arm who risked their safety to wrestle the Mace snatchers.

Saraki said although their efforts did not stop the invaders from carting away the Mace, history would remember them as personnel who did their bits to safeguard democracy.

He said: “We have always maintained that any attack on the institution of the National Assembly is an attack on Democracy. So, these officers did their best to safeguard Democracy and they shall be so honoured by history.”

We also resolved tighten the security and in this we need the public to cooperate.

Yesterday was the first time Saraki would preside over the Senate plenary after the incident of Mace snatching which took place the week before while he was away in Washington on official assignment.